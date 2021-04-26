Services for Larry James Woellert, 78, of Pendleton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Sam Calloway and the Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating.
Mr. Woellert died Thursday, April 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 4, 1942, in Buckholts to Edward and Helen Katherine Winkler Woellert. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Carole Ellis on April 17, 1965. He worked for the Temple Fire Department. He was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Glenn Woellert of Aquilla; and a sister, Minnie Hart of Pendleton.
Memorials may be made to Anchor of Hope Fellowship.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.