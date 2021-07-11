Dorothy Wright Shepherd
Dorothy Wright Shepherd, 86, died December 14, 2008 in Temple. Dorothy’s body was cremated and will be interred next to her husband, Jimmie George (Jim) Shepherd, at a ceremony with military honors at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen at 9 am on July 12, 2021.
Dorothy was born in Akron, OH May 18, 1922. As a teenager, her family moved to California where she graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles. Upon graduation, she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of California in 1944. She joined the Army Nurse Corp as a second lieutenant and served for two years as an Army nurse, mostly in the China-Burma-India theater. When the war ended, Dorothy was discharged as a first lieutenant. Following the Army, she married Jim Shepherd and they entered graduate school at North Texas College where she received a Master of Science in Psychology, completing a thesis in Sociometrics on her studies centered around a group of elementary school students. Upon graduation, she and Jim accepted positions in the Beaumont Independent School District. There she taught elementary grades and published a nationally-recognized supplementary reader for first grade students. She finished her career teaching in All Saints Episcopal School in Beaumont. Upon retirement, she and her husband bought a farm in Milam county where they raised Brangus cattle and she enjoyed her Arabian horses. In 1999 they retired to the Meridian Retirement Community where she resided at her death.
She is survived by her sons, Paul and his wife, Linda, and Seth and his wife, Elaine; as well as his grandchildren, James Paul Shepherd, Nathaniel Scott Shepherd, and Dr. Sarah Katelin Shepherd.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary