Services for Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Pavlica, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple.
Mrs. Pavlica died Sunday, Aug. 27, in Temple.
She was born July 7, 1942, in Temple to Arthur M. and Vera Kettler Artman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Pavlica.
Survivors include three children, Terri Holwerda, Patty Boucher, Bernie Boucher; a sister, Georgie Seward; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Human Society.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.