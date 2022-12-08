Services for Gwendolyn Norvell West, 70, of Indianapolis, Ind., will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. George Faegin and Willie E. Robinson officiating.
Burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. West died Saturday, Nov. 12, at her residence in Indianapolis.
She was born Aug. 20, 1952, to Ernest and Ilevia Norvell in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist where she joined the Senior Choir and worked as a Sunday School Teacher. She married Leroy West on Oct. 1976. She worked for Texas Rehabilitation Center and as a Teacher at the Head Start.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Tanja Grant and Chena Lucas, both of Indianapolis; two sisters, Arlelia Norvell of Amarillo; and Barbara Stokes of Temple; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.