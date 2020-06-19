VALLEY MILLS — Private services for Alton Dwayne “Bubba” Nelson, 64, of Valley Mills and formerly of Belton will be at a later date.
Mr. Nelson died Saturday, June 13.
He was born Sept. 24, 1955, in Belton to C.A. “Red” and Lyndel Foster Nelson. He attended Belton schools. He worked in the Belton area most of his life as a roofer
He married Jackie Moreno in March 2009.
Survivors include five daughters, Amy, Amanda, Tessa, Teela and Megan; a son, Russell; a sister, Ninna Gay Crathers of Belton; and 15 grandchildren.
Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Valley Mills is in charge of arrangements.