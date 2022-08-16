Leon Zavodny
Leon Zavodny, 98, passed away peacefully at home in Leedale, TX on August 13, 2022.
The family will be accepting visitors at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, on Wednesday, August 17 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral will immediately follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton.
Leon was born in Cyclone, TX on April 23, 1924 to the late Joseph Frank Zavodny of Polanski, Moravia, Czech Republic and the late Lydia (Bartos) Zavodny of Fayette County, Texas. He met Vallie Pechal at Tom Sefcik Hall and married her two years later on January 10, 1948 in Temple, Texas. He was a resident of Bell County area for his entire life. Leon was also known as “Blue”, a name given to him by his late brother Joe Lee.
Leon’s father passed away before he had the opportunity to finish school. He ultimately took over the family farm to take care of his mother and siblings. Leon’s passions were farming, repairing his farm equipment, restoring old tractors and making sure his kids were taken care of by providing cattle, hogs, and chickens that they helped process…as well as a big garden to feed a family of seven. He loved to work hard but made sure he took his family on vacations to Texas lakes and to the Texas coast every year.
He was a carpenter and then ultimately went to work at Alcoa in Rockdale, TX. He retired from Alcoa in 1986.
He served as President and Vice President of SPJST Lodge 47 in Seaton. He sang in the Seaton Choral Group and performed with the Beseda Dancers for many years. He was a member of the 25 year club of the United States Steel Workers.
Leon always lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to get out and have a good time. He enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes with his wife, Vallie, listening to Czech music, singing Czech songs, playing his accordion, traveling, fishing, hunting, and later in life reading as many non-fiction books he could get his hands on.
He is preceded in death by his first born son, Michael, parents, grandchildren Sarah, Landon, and Candice, his sisters, Lillian Mikulec and Henrietta Slavik, brothers, Jerry, August Joe Lee (killed in WWII), Milton, Alfred, and an infant brother.
He is survived by his wife Vallie, his children, Leon and wife Mary, Elaine, Theresa, Jodie and wife Abbeye, and Eldon. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Alyssa (and partner Chris), Chris (and future wife Jennifer), Ashlyn and husband Ryan, and Julie (and partner Carlos), and two great-grandchildren, Cannon and Oaklyn.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and their caring staff as well as Leon’s caretakers David Noble, Kimberly James, Gloria Goode, Natalie Baker, and Carolyn Rumfield.
Memorials in honor of Leon’s life may be made to Texas Czech Heritage Cultural Center, 250 W. Fair Grounds Rd. La Grange, TX 78945
Paid Obituary