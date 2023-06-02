Services for David Alan Smith, 77, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Tuesday, May 9, at a Waco health center.
He was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Temple to Jessie Doran and Bessie Mae McRay Smith. He had been a Bell County resident his entire life. He attended school in Belton and Temple and graduated from Academy High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Glenda Jo Smith on Oct. 7, 1982, in Temple. He worked as a house painter. He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by a son.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Cynthia Fort, Paulette Guardado and Patricia Rodriguez, all of Temple; three sisters, Peggy Schwetner of Temple, Linda Hash of Dallas and Sharon Byford of Troy; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.