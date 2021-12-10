ROCKDALE — Services for Harry Presley Pace, 73, of Round Rock will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Assembly of God in Davilla with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Val Verde Baptist Church Cemetery in Holland.
Mr. Pace died Tuesday, Nov. 30, at a veterans’ home in El Paso.
He was born Aug. 7, 1948, in San Gabriel to Marvin James and Ruby D. Pace. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He retired as captain of the Austin Fire Department and later worked as an electrician.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Jenkins; a son, Adam Pace; two sisters, Betty Jo Pitts and Dardenella Pruett; two brothers, John Pace and Marvin Pace; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.