CAMERON — Services for Frances Marie “Pat” Barrett, 80, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mrs. Barrett died Sunday, April 23, at a Cameron nursing center.
She was born May 11, 1942, in Cameron to Louis and Edna Richter Matula. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1960. She married Griffin Smith Barrett on May 9, 1965. She worked at Ben Franklin, Bernice’s Dress Shop and First National (Classic) Bank. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a son, Aaron Barrett of Buda; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.