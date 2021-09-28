Services Richard “Dick” Watts, 92, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Watts died Saturday, Sept 25, at his residence.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
