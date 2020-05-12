CAMERON — Services for Loretta Jane Heitman, 76, of Lake Jackson and formerly of Cameron will be today in Oak Hill Pavilion in Cameron.
Mrs. Heitman died Thursday, May 7, in Lake Jackson.
She was born May 23, 1943, in Beaumont to Woodrow James and Pearl Smith Taylor. She married Bobby Joe Heitman on Jan. 10, 1969.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 26, 2008.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Smith of Port Arthur; a sister, Vickie Durflinger of Angleton; two brothers, Jerry Taylor of Lufkin and Kenneth Taylor of Silsbee; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.