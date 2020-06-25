BELTON — Services for Doran Calvin “D.C.” Perryman, 95, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Moody Leon Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Pruitt officiating.
Mr. Perryman died Tuesday, June 23.
He was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Moody to Edgar and Eunice Alton Perryman. He grew up on a farm and graduated high school in Moody. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Martha Jane Coulter in 1946. He was a farmer and rancher, and retired from Production Credit Association. He was as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He was a member of Moody Leon United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael Perryman and John Perryman; two daughters, Pat Kitchens and Mary Brooks; a sister, Betty Seawright; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moody Leon UMC or any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.