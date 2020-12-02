CAMERON — Services for Adeline Esther Shenkir Kohutek, 93, of Bryant Station will be 1 p.m. Friday in Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mrs. Kohutek died Friday, Nov. 27, in Cameron.
She was born March 5, 1927, in New Colony to Frank and Mary Ruzicka Shenkir. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1944. She married Willie Kohutek on April 19, 1945. She was a homemaker. She worked for the Temple ISD and Rogers ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Kohutek, Gordon L. Kohutek and Ralph Kohutek; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.