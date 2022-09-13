BELTON — Services for Clyde Franklin Tamplin, 87, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating.
Entombment will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Tamplen died Sunday, Sept. 11, at his residence.
He was born March 2, 1935, in Whitesboro to Ossie Monroe and Ruby Belle Dudley Tamplen. He married Lillie Lee Barker on Jan. 21, 1955, in Portales, N.M. He worked for the AT&SF railroad as a special agent and achieved the rank of Division Special Agent. He retired from the railroad.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Michael Tamplen, Donnie Tamplen, Darrell Tamplen and J Tamplen; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.