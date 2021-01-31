uan Romero Lagunas, Sr., 78, of Belton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home in Belton surrounded by his family. He was born to Alfonso Lagunas, Sr. and Natalia Romero Lagunas in Marion, Texas on February 16, 1942.
He was married to Delma A. Lagunas for the past 29 years. He retired from Cloud Construction after 15 years as a concrete finisher/construction worker. Juan was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved fishing, bowling and watching sports. Juan loved staying active outdoors, especially keeping up with the yard and planting plants.
He is survived by his wife Delma A. Lagunas; daughter, Dora Flores and husband Joe, daughter, Lettie Valadez and husband Tony, daughter, Oralia Martinez; son, Edward Lagunas and wife Angel; son, Vincente Montez, Jr. and wife Crystal; daughter, Victoria Montez and husband Chris; son, Juan Romero Lagunas , Jr.; grandchildren, Maricela, Jesse, Bryan, Venassa, Lupe, Jenna, Katherine, Jacob, Tony, Rocky, Erica, Aaron, Anthony, Saint, Priest, Marli, Justice, Mariah, and Chanel; numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends. He is also survived by his grand-furbabies, Prince, Pablo and Petunia; brother, Thomas Lagunas and wife Zelma; brother, Jose “Chemo” Lagunas and wife Oralia; brother, Alfonso Lagunas, Jr. and wife Mary; sister, Julia Aguirre and husband Richard; sister, Esperanza Valdez; brother, Ramiro Lagunas and wife Christina; sister, Sylvia Gallegos and husband Andy. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Guadalupe “Lupio” Lagunas Sr. and Rogelio “Rocky” Lagunas; grandson, Jason Lagunas, Sr.; brothers, Andres “Chuco” Lagunas and Guadalupe “Lupio” Lagunas.
Public Visitation was held Monday, January 25, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Rosary. Public Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Pall-bearers were: Edward Lagunas, Juan Lagunas, Jr., Vincent Montez, Jr. Bryan Lagunas, Lupe Lagunas, Jr. and Aaron Martinez. Honorary Pall Bearers are: Aaron Lagunas and Ambroze Lopez. The family wishes to give special thank you to: Dr. E Don Parker & Staff, Dr. Bryan Newbrough & Staff, Dr. Alan Gowan & Staff, Dr. Sharra speech therapist, The Medical Staff on the North Tower -7th Floor at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX, The Oncology Staff, and Hospice. We would also like to thank everyone for keeping our family in their thoughts and prayers during his difficult time.