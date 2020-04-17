ROCKDALE — Services for Janette Owens, 79, of Rockdale will be private.
Mrs. Owens died Wednesday, April 15, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Falfurrias to Dennis and Melva Ruth Daniel Lane. She attended Sheldon Elementary and C.E. King High School in Houston. She married Gerald “Jerry” Owens on Aug. 23, 1957, in Houston. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Forest Grove Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 20, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda J. Owens of Rockdale; a son, Marcus Wayne Owens of Lexington; two sisters, Carol Granger of Houston and Donna Gray of Broadus; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.