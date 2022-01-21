Services for Shirley Davis, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Davis died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at a local care center.
She was born May 22, 1946, in Fisk, Mo., to Claude Martin and Fannie Mae Stucker Davis.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Grant of Temple; three sisters, Helen Davis Murray, Carol Davis and Mary Davis McRoberts, all of Missouri; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.