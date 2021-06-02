Services for Jack Pitts Morgan, 93, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Morgan died Monday, May 24, at a Temple veterans living center.
He was born March 12, 1928, in Hedley to Elbert and Stella Pitts Morgan. He married Frances Jacqueline Mozingo Summerlin. He joined the U.S. Army in 1945, serving in Europe, Laos and Vietnam. He was a Green Beret and a jump master, performing more than 350 jumps during his service with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served for 21 years, retiring as a first lieutenant. He then attended college and received a bachelor of science degree in business. He then worked for the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Defense, from which he also retired. After retiring, he continued to volunteer in Mobile Missionary Assistance Program, constructing buildings and facilities for churches, camps, missions and orphanages throughout the country. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four children, John Elbert Morgan of Murphreesboro, Tenn., Jack Carr Morgan of Waveland, Miss., Joanne Marie Morgan Fox of Temple and Janet Lorraine Morgan Marton of Canyon Lake; a sister, Melba Rex Stokes of Houston; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.