Lore Jane Hickerson
Lore Jane Hickerson passed away on November 7, 2022 at the age of 87, following a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on August 18, 1935 to Said and Ramza (Rose) Hallaway in Sioux City, Iowa. Her parents were Lebanese immigrants, and she grew up in Seminole, Oklahoma with two older brothers, Attif and Roger. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Mary Hardin-Baylor College in Belton, Texas, and her masters at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas.
While attending Mary Hardin-Baylor, Jane met Charles Maclin (Mac) Hickerson. On a double blind date (their first), she ran to the front seat of the car to ensure she was seated next to Mac. They married and traveled the world as the US Army deployed Mac to bases in Germany and Turkey; this gave her the opportunity to visit her parents’ homeland of Lebanon. They raised five children while Mac served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon Mac’s retirement from the Army, the family moved to their beloved family farm in Belton.
Mac and Jane both began teaching careers, at UMHB for Mac and Killeen and Belton ISDs for Jane. She started and later was director for Talented and Gifted programs at her schools, identifying a need for her children and making it available to others. She later opened a retail shop, Just Jane’s Importium in downtown Belton, primarily for the joy she received by shopping with her daughter and daughters in law.
Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belton. She organized Think Young for retired people throughout the community, and taught Sunday School to church youth for several years. She held leadership positions and worked with Women of the Church, where she helped coordinate the annual church bazaar. She also organized a booth for the Bell County Senior Fair at the Bell County Expo Center. She constantly sought opportunities to involve the community with her church, and was a fixture at church meals, helping in the kitchen and preparing delicious treats such as tabouli. She always provided warm greetings for friends and visitors.
Jane’s love and compassion touched many. Mac and Jane served as role models for their children and extended family, as their friends and former students became part of their family too. The Hickersons were known for large holiday gatherings where everyone was welcome. Mac and Jane shared an undying love and friendship for each other that was an inspiration to all who knew them.
Jane was preceded in death by her two brothers, Attif Hallaway and Roger Hallaway. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles (Mac) Hickerson, their children Charles (Buddy) Hickerson, Joel and Laurie Hickerson, Jim and Dani Ross, Neil and Chris Hickerson, and Sander and Brandee Hickerson, along with nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, November 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church Street, Belton Texas 76513. Reception is at 10 AM and memorial service at 11 AM. Donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Belton Memorial Fund are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
