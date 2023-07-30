Richard “Dick” Johnston
Richard “Dick” Johnston, father, grandfather, watchmaker, singer actor, and theater enthusiast passed away peacefully in his home on July 14th, 2023 at the age of 72. Dick was born on January 20th, 1951 in Carrollton, IL to Charlie and Hazel Johnston. Dick was the middle child of three. Dick spent his childhood listening to Cardinal Baseball on a console radio, playing baseball, marching with his clarinet in the band and singing in the choir. He lived in Jerseyville, Il until 1980, graduating from Jersey Community High School in 1969.
Dick graduated with an associates in horology (watchmaking). He worked in several high end jewelry stores, Anderson Jewelers in Jerseyville, Beimer’s in Temple and Stanley and Weaver in Waco and even owned his own watch repair business, RJ Time Services. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Temple Music Club, The Country Gentlemen, Temple College Chorale, as well as the Christ Episcopal Choir. He served as a lay reader for three decades with two different churches. Dick enjoyed working on watches, acting and working backstage at the Temple Civic Theater and singing in the choir at church.
He married his former wife, Sue, in 1972 and had two sons, Matt and Nathan. Dick enjoyed playing baseball in the backyard, watching all the boys sporting events, and working outside in the yard with his boys. Matt and Nathan could always count on him being there to support them.
Dick will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and unselfish ways. Fondly nicknamed Sunshine in college, he left an impression on those around him. He was a quiet man who didn’t ask for much. Although he didn’t show emotion often, his children and grandchildren always brought proud tears to his eyes.
Dick is survived by his sons, Matt and his wife, Niki, Nathan, his sister, Janet Schroeder and her husband, Barry, five grandchildren, Jake, McKenna, Preston, Gracie and Collin and his former wife, Sue Johnston.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Hazel Johnston and his sister, Bobbi Carter.
Please join us for a celebration of Dick’s life to be held on August 5th, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 300 N. Main St. in Temple, Tx with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Temple Civic Theater or Churches Touching Lives for Christ-Food Pantry.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary