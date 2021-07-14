Evelyn Caswell
Evelyn Caswell, 82, of Morenci, AZ, passed away on November 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tuscon, AZ, with her sister and niece by her side, after receiving her sacraments. Raised in Buckholts, Evelyn, fondly called “A-Eve” by her nieces and nephews, was a devoted wife, a talented seamstress, and an avid reader and collector.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James, to whom she was married for almost 50 years and her mother, Marie (nee Zelisko Svetlik) Polzer.
Survivors include her sister, Bennie (nee Childress Scro) Runo, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services, delayed by the pandemic, will be held on July 17th at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. 7th St., Temple. Interment to follow for Evelyn and James at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd, Temple.
