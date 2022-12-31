Services for Mary Ann Young, 85, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Monday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mrs. Young died Friday, Dec. 30, at a Temple living center.
She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Salado to Henry Darrell and Annie Mae House Webb. She graduated from Academy High School in 1956. She married Darrell C. Young on Dec. 28, 1958, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2009. She worked for the crop and livestock reporting service for the USDA, and was a rural mail carrier. She moved to Rogers in 1958, and was a member of County Line Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Douglas Young and Ronnie Young, both of Rogers; two daughters, Joyce Lemmons of Rogers and Judy Henry of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
