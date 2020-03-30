ROCKDALE — Services for Jerry Allen Caywood, 72, will be private.
Mr. Caywood died Saturday, March 28, in Bastrop.
He was born Aug. 2, 1947, in Rockdale to Herbert N. “Spud” and Eutha Marie Jackson Caywood. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1965. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a degree from the University of Texas. He worked at Rockdale State Bank and for Alcoa in Rockdale and Pittsburgh. He was a member of Rockdale Masonic Lodge No. 414 AF&AM.
Survivors include wife, Ginger Hill; a stepson, Travis; a sister, Shirley Bailey of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to “Sophie’s House Rescue” c/o 532 Evelyn St., Rockdale, TX 76567; or the Milam Adult Resource Center, 1705 Pecos Ave., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.