BELTON — Services for Loye Kyle Hubbard, 76, of Moody will be 6 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Moody with the Rev. Josh Pruett officiating.
Mr. Hubbard died Monday, Dec. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 16, 1944, in Dallas to Christopher Loye and Dorothy Marie Higgins Hubbard. He married Jan Smith on April 2, 1964, in Moody. He owned Ed’s Truck Stop No. 2 in Waco before going to work for Permadwell Manufacturing in McGregor. He worked for Leigh Portland Cement and for Wilsonrt for 24 years. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Moody.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Steve Hubbard, John Hubbard and Chris Hubbard, all of Moody; a brother, Jimmy Hubbard of Elm Mott; two sisters, Christy Chapman of Hamilton and Pricilla McGuiness of Vader, Wash.; and 14 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Moody, 504 Sixth St., Moody, TX 76557.
A visitation will follow the service.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.