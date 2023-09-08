Marguerite McQuinn Ferren
Marguerite McQuinn Ferren, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away at her home in Belton, TX on September 6, 2023, at the age of 78, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 8, 1944, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Marguerite was the daughter of John Alexander McQuinn and Bertha Lea Barnett McQuinn. She led a remarkable life filled with love and compassion. Marguerite dedicated many years of her life to public service and retired as a Clerk for the City of Belton.
Marguerite’s adventurous spirit led her to travel the world, and cherished the cross country road trips that allowed her to explore new places. In addition to her passion for travel, Marguerite enjoyed water skiing in her younger years, and keeping herself occupied playing Bingo, and engaging in intellectual activities such as scrabble, puzzles, and playing Trivial Pursuit.
Marguerite also possessed a talent for needlepoint and crochet - activities that brought her much joy and relaxation.
Marguerite leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for those who survive her. She is survived by her devoted son Kevin L. Corley and his wife Linda of Belton, TX. Marguerite’s extended family includes her brother John McQuinn, Jr. and his wife Bettie of Graham, TX; sister Charlotte Green of Hawley, TX; granddaughter Jennifer L. Charlton and husband Aaron of Woodbridge, VA.; grandson Ian Maxwell Corley of Temple, TX; and great-grandson Lochlan J. Charlton, also of Woodbridge, VA. Marguerite will also be deeply missed by her nephews John Alexander McQuinn III and Johnny Ike Westbrook, as well as her nieces Kimberly Ellis and Christy Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband and father of her son, Brian E. Corley; second husband of 14 years, Thomas E. Whittemore; and her beloved husband of 16 years, Philip A. Ferren.
A visitation to honor Marguerite’s life will be held on September 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 5431 U.S. Hwy 190 in Belton, Texas. Marguerite will be laid to rest with Phil at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Marguerite McQuinn Ferren was a remarkable woman whose kind heart and vibrant personality touched the lives of many. She will forever be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her family.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary