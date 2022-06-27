Services for Bobby Franklin Tomme, 76, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Tomme died Sunday, June 26, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Odessa to James Franklin and Estie Marie Huff Tomme. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 plus at several places in the area including Temple and Waco, and retired from Waco as a postal supervisor. He served in the Marine Corps, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moffat and a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 797 in Bruceville-Eddy.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Martha Tomme of Bruceville-Eddy; two sons, James Tomme of West and Gregoery Tomme of Bruceville-Eddy; three sisters, Joyce Spillman and Kellie Smith, both of Georgia, and Trish Garza of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the funeral home.