Services for John Lewis “Big John” Elliott, 77, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Elliott died Friday, Jan. 31, in Austin.
He was born April 11, 1942, in Pasadena, Calif., to Russell and Etta Lewis Elliott. He married Mary Kellison on Oct. 1, 1960, in San Gabriel, Calif. He was a member of The Vine in Temple and Soldiers of the Cross in Nolanville.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Shannon Cowling-Bailey of California and Karee Elliott of Temple; a brother, Richard Elliott of South Carolina; a sister, Shirley Elliott of Tulsa, Okla.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.