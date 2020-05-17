Ruben Daniel “Dan” Stepan, 75, of Temple passed away on May 15, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Seaton Cemetery in Temple with Pastor Denise Mikeska officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening May 20th at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Dan was born on March 14, 1945 in Temple to Rudolph Henry and Annie Anna Laza Stepan. He married the love of his life Gloria Ann Cox on May 4, 1943 and she preceded him in death on March 7, 2009. They had four children together.
Dan was self employeed tile contractor until his retirement in 1995.
Dan was a friendly face at any early morning at Bill’s Grill in Temple. His laughter could fill a room. Always had a joke and never met a stranger. He loved just driving on country roads and if his road lead him to a Colorado vacation well that was fine too. Dan loved czech and polka music at any SPJST hall or just grilling at a family barbeque. He loved his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by one son, Daniel “Danny” Stepan of Temple; three daughters, Tammy Lynn Peace of Corpus Christi, Theresa “Kay” Woodward of Copperas Cove and Ashley Nicole Roantes of Fort Hood; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dan had a longtime friend Barbara Herwig of Kyle, Texas. He will be missed until we all meet again.
Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.