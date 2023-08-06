Kenneth Marvin Morgan
Kenneth Marvin Morgan, 86, was called to his eternal resting place, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home in Rogers, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Rogers, with Rev. Billy Ray Crow Officiating. A luncheon will be served at the church following his service. Burial will be at Reed’s Lake Cemetery following the luncheon.
Kenneth was born in Rogers, Texas on January 20, 1937 to Florence Taylor Morgan and Dee Edward Morgan, Sr. He was the second oldest of 10 children that was born and reared on a farm in Bell and Milam County. Kenneth graduated from Rogers High School in 1956.
Kenneth married Geraldine Williams Clanton in Cameron, Texas on March 20, 1961.
Kenneth attended Temple Junior College as well as vocational and technical courses. He completed training at A&M University with certifications in Solid Waste Regulations, Landfill Regulations, Landfill Operation Management, Solid Waste Collection Practices, Solid Waste Route Optimization, and Advanced Hazardous Waste Management. Kenneth retired from the City of Temple as Sanitation Superintendent from July 1973 thru December 1997.
Kenneth wore many hats while working for the City of Temple. Prior to the Sanitation Department, he served as Fire Marshall and Civil Defense Director from February 1967 to July 1973. Prior to that he served the City of Temple as a Fire Fighter from February 1959 to October 1967. In 1966 Kenneth was awarded “Fireman of the Year” by the Temple Jaycees.
He received his certification of Fire and Arson Investigator. He was a Certified Peace Officer, Civil Defense Management, Disaster Relief, Civil Preparedness Director, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Explosive Investigator. He was certified and taught Fire Protection Personnel standards and Education at Temple Junior College.
Kenneth served as Fire Chief for the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Rogers City Council for five years.
Kenneth served on the Board of Directors for Texell Credit Union and Credit Committee for over 15 years. After retirement from the City of Temple he was commissioned as Real Estate Sales Person in 2002.
He enjoyed hooking up the travel trailer and visiting lakes and other interesting places as well as traveling to many other states. He enjoyed playing dominoes and cards with his siblings and friends.
Kenneth was a Christian and an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rogers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dee Edward, Sr. and Florence Morgan, his wife Jean, three brothers, Dee Morgan, Jr., James Morgan, and Loyd Morgan, one step-son, Eddie Clanton, one step-daughter Darlene Bartek, and one great-great grandson, Joshua Culp.
He is survived by four brothers, JP Morgan, Sr. (Sharon) of Rogers, Maxie Morgan (Linda) of Cameron, Freddy Morgan (Linda) of Rogers, and David Morgan (Neila) of Onaloska, two sisters, Darleen Woods of Temple and Mary Ann Morgan of Rogers, two step-children, Damon Bartek of Temple and Kristen Culp of Rogers. He is also survived by one step-great grandchild Brittany Culp of Rogers, one step-great-great grandchild Kara Kulp of Rogers and he is also survived by his special friend Darline Hughling of Rogers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or Reed’s Lake Cemetery Fund, (C/O Patty Mertz, 13076 Mills Lane Holland, TX 76534)
