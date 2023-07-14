CAMERON — Services for Sariah Jade Rangel, infant daughter of Azalea Campos and Dominick Rangel, will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
She died Friday, July 7, at a Waco hospital.
She was born March 16 in McLennan County.
Survivors include her parents of Waco; several grandparents, Veronica Rangel of Cameron, James Kelley of Temple, Connie Olivarri and Francis Aguilar, both of Waco, Angela Deleon-Barron and Marissa Barron of Rogers; a great-grandparent, Beatrice Rangel of Cameron; and several great-great-grandparents, Matilde Rangel Sr. of Cameron, Tina and Arthur Montez Sr. of Cameron, and Willie Olivarri Sr. of Giddings.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.