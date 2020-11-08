A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Helen Lester Fleagle, 94, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker, Minn.
Ms. Fleagle died Monday, Nov. 2.
She was born March 19, 1926, in Walker to Margaret and Ivan Lester. She graduated from Walker High School in 1944. She graduated from the College of St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minn., in 1947, the University of Minnesota’s Department of Nurse Anesthesia and from Ottawa University in Kansas City, Kan. She served in the Army Nurse Corps. She was a nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minnesota. She also worked at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital and the VA Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetist in Minnesota and Texas and St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include a sister, Lois Lester Orton of Walker.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church; or the Temple Public Library.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.