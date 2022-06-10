Services for Maggie Lee Davis, 71, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Spring Hill Cemetery in Mansfield, La.
Mrs. Davis died Saturday, June 4, at her residence.
She was born March 16, 1951, in Mansfield, La. To Robert Sr. and Ethel Davis. She was a Christian. She graduated from All Saints High School. She worked in the U.S. Postal Service.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheila Watson of Harker Heights; three brothers, Robert Davis Jr., William Davis Sr. and Henry Davis; two sisters, Willie Hackworth and Alice Johnson; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Jenkins Funeral Home in Mansfield, La.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of local arrangements.