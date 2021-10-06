ROCKDALE — Services for Betty Evelyn Caffey, 83, of College Station were held Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. John Honea officiating.
Burial was in Salty Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mrs. Caffey died Thursday, Sept. 30, at a College Station hospital.
She was born May 29, 1938, in the Watson Branch Community in Milam County to Jesse and Olga Schramm Hobbs. She married Bobby Caffey on Sept. 24, 1955, in Thorndale. She owned and operated Thorndale Family Hair Salon.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Caffey; a daughter, Donna Sue Schwarz; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of College Station; a son, Rex Caffey of College Station; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.