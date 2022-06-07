Services for John Wesley “J.J.” “Scott” Johnson Sr., 87, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Wednesday, May 25, in Chandler, Ariz.
He was born May 7, 1935, to Ed and Leanna McCullough Johnson in Fayetteville. He attended Round Top High School. He worked for AAFES 22 Exchange Service at Fort Hood.
He was preceded in death two grandchildren.
Survivors include six sons, John Wesley Johnson Jr. of Mesa, Ariz., James Crathers Sr. of Pendleton, John Wesley Johnson III and Jeffery Johnson, both of Bartlett, and Leslie Johnson and Stevon Johnson, both of Temple; five daughters, Billy Ruth Johnson, Ola Faye Johnson, Loretta Johnson and Ella Johnson, all of Mesa, and Dana Johnson of Temple; three brothers, Ed Johnson and Fred Johnson, both of New Ulm, and James Johnson of Houston; two sisters, Ida Bell Johnson-Collins of San Antonio and Joyce Johnson of Houston; 48 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.