Services for Dawin Tremain Alexander, 43, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
Mr. Alexander died Monday, Aug. 8, in Temple.
He was born May 11, 1979, in Temple to Frank Gantt and Marsha Marie Alexander. He attended Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple. He married Robin Taplin on July 13, 1999. He worked as a cook at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and in waste management for the city of Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Chaquell Taplin and Makhail Porter, both of Temple; his mother and stepfather, Leon and Marsha Marie Alexander-Green of Temple; a brother, Daniel Gantt of Austin; two sisters, LaQuincia Alexander of McKinney and Tenezia Green of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.