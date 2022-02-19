Services for Sandra Nan Fitzsimmons, 81, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons died Wednesday, Feb. 16, at her residence.
She was born July 30, 1940, in Rogers to Roy Bell and Bess Richey Patterson. She graduated from Temple High School in 1958. She married Robert Lee Fitzsimmons Sr. in 1966. She worked at the Veterans’ Arcadia Theater, Baylor Scott & White Hospital, and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Fitzsimmons Jr. and Matthew Fitzsimmons, both of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.