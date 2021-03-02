CAMERON — Services for Mia Rosalinda Oviedo, infant, will be 10 a.m. today at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
She died Feb. 23 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 4, 2021, in Georgetown to Jonathan Joel Oviedo and Vanessa Rosalinda Barba.
Survivors include her parents; her grandparents, Yolanda Barba, Carlos Barba, Floriberto Oviedo and Malilia Riviera; and her great-grandparents, Maria RosalvaGarcia Lerma, Juan Lerma Jr., Maria Rangel Flores, Manuela Gayton Barba and Refuelo Barba.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.