Frances Virginia, (Sigloh) Lindberg, age 99 of Temple passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020.
She was born January 5, 1921 a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Sigloh on the family farm just west of Kenasten, North Dakota. Frances was from a large family (eight brother and three sisters). She attended country school nearby and later attended Kenmare High School. She married Lester Albert Lindberg on June 18, 1940. Lester passed away on December 22, 1984. She lived most of her life on a farm in Kandiyohi Township in Burke Country North Dakota. She later moved to Stanley, North Dakota. In June of 2013 she moved to Temple Texas and lived at Garden Estates, an Assisted Living Facility.
She is survived by four sons; Dean, Jon, Curtis and David; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Frances memory to the Salvation Army or First English Lutheran Church of Lostwood, ND.
The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Garden Estates of Temple 5320 205 Loop, Temple, TX 76502.