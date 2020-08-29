No services are planned for Lorraine Alice Rogers Bynum, 95, of Temple.
She died Monday, Aug. 24, at a local nursing facility.
She was born March 21, 1925, in Oklahoma to Charles and Mary Fawcett Rogers. She graduated from high school in Oklahoma. She received a degree in nursing. She worked for Scott & White.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Charlene Pelzel and Emma Eiker.
Survivors include six children, Teresa Wall, Michael Cumming, Robert Anthony Cummning, Linda Boone, Dona Barron and Waltina Newman; a brother, George Earl Rogers; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.