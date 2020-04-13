Services for David Stuart Hunsicker, 85, of Temple were private.
Burial was in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hunsicker died Sunday, April 5, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 6, 1934, in St. Louis to William and Ione Mottershead Hunsicker. He received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco. He later earned several other degrees. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married LaVerba Brown in 1961 in Mt. Vernon, Ill. He was a teacher at seminary schools and a minister. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Association and AmVets.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Jean Hunsicker; and a son, David S. Hunsicker Jr.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Lynda Jane Lyons-James of Spring and Leslie Mittag of Killeen; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangements.