GATESVILLE — No services are scheduled for Brenda Renee Boriack Aycock, 45, of The Grove.
Mrs. Aycock died Saturday, Dec. 28, at her residence.
She was born April 29, 1974, in Temple. She attended school in Belton.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Aycock; three children, Alex Fischer, Christine Fischer and Matthew Fischer; four stepchildren, Traci Hogan, Dustin Aycock, Ryan Fischer and Kaitlyn Fischer; two brothers, David Boriack and JR Boriack; three sisters, Angie Ellis, Lorie Sessions and Glenda Ortiz; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.