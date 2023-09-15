ROSEBUD — Services for William W. “Bill” James Sr., 94, of Durango will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with John Michalak officiating.
Burial will be in Carolina Cemetery in Durango.
Mr. James died Wednesday, Sept. 13, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1929, in Chilton to William Robert and Catherine Tull James. He graduated from Lott High School. He attended Baylor University, and graduated from Texas A&M University. He married Jenna Thrasher on Nov. 25, 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Lengefeld Lumber Co. in Temple and ICF Builders in Golinda. He was a member of the Rosebud Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Marshall Lee James.
Survivors include three sons, Joe James and Willie James, both of Durango, and Mickey James of Chilton, a daughter, Jamie Ratliff of Durango; a brother, Howell James of Durango; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.