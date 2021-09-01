Robert O. Painter
Robert O. Painter, 89, of Temple passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021 at a Temple care center.
Graveside services for Robert will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Little Flock Cemetery near Temple with Rabbi Tony Hughes officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Robert was born near Gatesville, Texas, in the community of Ames on August 20, 1932. He was the son of Oad Painter and Mozelle (Haley) Painter. He is survived by his wife Marie Painter; his sister Patricia Ann Painter of Austin; daughter Jennifer Ann Painter of Austin; and son Robert O. Painter, Jr., of Austin. He is also survived by his extended family: Michael McFarland of Dallas and Christopher McFarland of Effort, Pennsylvania, and his beloved 7 grandchildren.
Mr. Painter attended Allen Military Academy on a football scholarship as well as Baylor University and later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Texas for almost 70 years before he passed away.
Robert was an entrepreneur with his career including beauty salon owner, and as owner of cosmetology schools in Waco, Temple, Round Rock, and in Austin. He took a 15 year leave of absence in the cosmetology business at which time he obtained his realtor’s license and owned and operated a real estate office in Austin, Texas. He retired from his schools in 2018 and lived in Temple with his wife and partner of over 35 years, Marie.
He leaves behind his loving wife, for whom he thanked Yahweh every day of his life for the love and care she gave him. Thank you Marie; I love you! He also leaves behind his family and his many friends that have had the pleasure of the warm and gentle acquaintance of Robert O. Painter.
