Services for Billy J. Cartwright, 91, of Troy will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen,
Mr. Cartwright died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Pendleton to I.L. and Fay Popem Cartwright
Survivors include a son, Rai Campana of Troy; a brother, Tommy Cartwright of Belton; and a sister, Linda Richard of Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Cartwright.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.