ROSEBUD — Services for Dan Larkin De Shazo, 85, of Houston will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. De Shazo died Saturday, April 9.
He was born Dec. 8, 1936, in Rosebud, to Loys Ray and Carrie Lloyd Weatherby De Shazo. He was a social psychotherapist. After semi-retirement, he moved back to Rosebud, and attended the First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Diane De Shazo Kato; and a son, Dane De Shazo.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise Kaczorowski; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association of Rosebud, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.