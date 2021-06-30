Services for Elmer Harris Venable, 74, of Duluth, Ga., and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Venable died Saturday, June 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 1947, to Jerline Smith Venable in Temple. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple. He attended Temple public schools, and played football at Dunbar High School, graduating in 1966. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, retiring after 45 years.
Survivors include two sons, Omar S. Venable of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Craig A. Venable of Duluth; two sisters, Phyllis Jean Shelton of Nashville, Tenn., and Rebecca Kay Darden of Houston; two brothers, Harland D. Smith of Austin and Thomas Kevin Smith of Temple; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.