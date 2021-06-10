Services for Birdie Willadean “Dean” Chalmers, 94, of Pflugerville will be noon Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Chalmers died Monday, May 31.
She was born Nov. 3, 1926, to Berry and Eula Adams Ligon in Bell County. She married Jack Chalmers in 1946. She worked at St. Regis and retired in 1980. She then worked for the city of Temple water department until the mid 1990s.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.