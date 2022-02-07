Services for Dorothy G. Roming, 90, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Roming died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Troy to William and Gladys Shook. She retired after working for many years at Artco Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, August Roming; and a son, Charles Roming.
Survivors include a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.