Edith Martin
Edith Martin
A memorial service for Edith Martin, age 72, of Little River-Academy, Texas, will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Edith passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Mrs. Martin was born February 14, 1950, in Temple, Texas. She worked at Walmart for 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lilly Landrum, her sister Donna Arquette, and grandson Aiden Martin.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William Martin; daughter Joanna Menn and her husband William Menn; son Steven Martin and his wife Rachel Martin; and granddaughter McKenzie Martin.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Martin family.
