Kimberly LeAnn (Mowdy) Hartline
Kimberly LeAnn (Mowdy) Hartline was born on December 3, 1982, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, to Michael Lynn Mowdy and Tammy Renee (Woods) Parker. She was taken too soon along with her daughter, Madysun Faber, on December 2, 2021, at the age of 38.
Kimberly was a resident of Dibble, Oklahoma. She graduated from Belton High School in Belton, Texas. Kimberly worked at the JD McCarty Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Kimberly married Scott Hartline in Alex, Oklahoma, on September 14, 2013. They celebrated 8 years this year. She was a wonderful wife and mother.
Kimberly enjoyed watching Meghan play softball and basketball. She loved spending time playing with Brinslee. She liked watching car races, going to the casino, and crafting. Kimberly’s greatest treasure in life was her family, she adored her children and granddaughter. Everything she did was for them and she loved each of them with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Scott Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, her mother, Tammy Parker and husband John of Vian, Oklahoma, her father, Mike Mowdy and wife Theresa of Pocasset, Oklahoma, and stepfather, Butch Flint of Tennessee Colony, Texas, her children, Meghan Faber of Dibble, Oklahoma, Brinslee Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, Cheyanne Hartline of Dibble, Oklahoma, and Dakota Hartline of Chickasha, Oklahoma, her sisters, Kami Ware and husband Michael of Tennessee Colony, Texas, and Jessica Parker of Chanute, Kansas, her brothers, Detrick Mowdy and wife Brittany of Dallas, Texas, and CK Mowdy and wife Kathy of Bradley, Oklahoma, her granddaughter, Graycie Hartline of Chickasha, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Christy Calhoun and husband TJ of Chickasha, Oklahoma, parents-in-law, James Hartline and wife Shirley of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronnie and Sue Woods, Don and Maxine Mowdy, and Marie Mills, a brother, Chad Flint.
Visitation for Kimberly will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Wilbourn Family Funeral Home Chapel in Alex, Oklahoma.
A funeral service to honor the life of Kimberly and her daughter, Madysun Faber, is set to begin at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Dibble Middle School Gym in Dibble, Oklahoma, with Aaron Smith and Landon Lewis officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Dibble Cemetery in Dibble, Oklahoma, following the service.
Services are under the direction of Scott and Angel Wilbourn of Wilbourn Family Funeral Home in Alex, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.wilbournfamilyfuneralhome.com
